Two branches of a Jewish-owned bakery in Toronto were vandalized on Sunday morning, with gunshots being fired at one, damaging a storefront window.

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West, where a bakery window was struck. In a second incident, a location near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West had its window broken, though investigators said there is no evidence that shots were fired there.

Toronto Duty Inspector Scott Bradbury said no injuries were reported in either case. He added that the police hate crime unit and the gun and gang task force are leading the investigation.

"We understand that this is concerning for those who work and live in this area, especially members of the Jewish community, and we have all the resources available to thoroughly investigate this matter," Bradbury said.

Police said they have not yet determined whether the two incidents are connected, but confirmed both targeted branches of the same bakery chain. Authorities have increased police presence in the area and are urging anyone with information or video footage to come forward.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar condemned the attacks, saying he was "following with concern the worrying news from Toronto of further attacks against Jewish businesses this morning."

"While thankfully none were injured, this is the latest attack in a long and horrifying line of violence and intimidation against the Canadian Jewish community," Sa'ar said.

"The Canadian government must confront this antisemitic, violent wave!" he concluded.