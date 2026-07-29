Locals lined up outside a Toronto bagel shop on Monday in a show of support after attacks on two branches of the Jewish-owned chain, adding to a string of incidents facing Jewish businesses in the city.

Two locations of Kiva’s Bagel Bar, a fixture for Toronto Jews since it opened in 1979, were targeted late Saturday and early Sunday. Gunfire hit the windows of one storefront just an hour after another storefront was vandalized and its front glass shattered, according to the Toronto Police Service.

Police said their Hate Crime Unit was investigating, and they believed the same SUV may have been involved at both scenes. The bakeries were closed at the time and no injuries were reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “appalled" by the attacks. “Jewish Canadians should be able to live, work, and worship free from fear, intimidation, and hate," he said on X on Monday. “Canada’s government is absolute in our commitment to combatting the scourge of antisemitism."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow added on X that the incidents were “vile and unacceptable" and said she “will always stand with Toronto’s Jewish community against antisemitism."

Residents flocked to Kiva’s and sold out their bagels by 10:30 a.m. on Monday, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, an advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada. Resident Adrian Rocca, the founder of a local real estate company, posted a photo on LinkedIn of his employees lined up outside.

CIJA said the Canadians rallying around Kiva’s sent a message that “there are a lot of good people ready to take a stand against hate, intimidation, and violence." The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reached out to Kiva’s for comment.

As police searched for suspects in the bagel shop attacks, a gunman opened fire on the US Consulate in Toronto early Monday morning, setting off a high-speed chase and a manhunt. Police have not confirmed any connection between the gunfire at the consulate and at Kiva’s.

The shooting at the consulate marked the second in four months. Toronto police have arrested three people connected with the previous consulate attack, as well as several others accused of shooting at Jewish targets in the city in recent months. At a press conference last month, Police Chief Myron Demkiw identified a “broader pattern" between the shots fired at the consulate and at Toronto-area synagogues and Jewish schools over the past year.

“What we are dealing with in this case and in other unrelated incidences, including shootings at synagogues and Jewish schools, is a recurring and similar modus operandi - and that is criminals for hire," said Demkiw. “Through encrypted messaging apps, young people are hired to carry out attacks against various targets, and in order to get paid, they’re required to film their attacks."

Carney pledged in June to fight antisemitism through a new Ministerial Advisory Council on Rights, Equality, and Inclusion. In his speech at Toronto’s Holy Blossom Synagogue, he said that the country was “failing Jewish Canadians." Two-thirds of Canada’s religion-motivated hate crimes last year were directed at Jewish Canadians, who make up only 1% of the population, Carney said.