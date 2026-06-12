A fatal ambush on a Toronto police officer executing a raid on Thursday morning has been directly tied to a national security investigation involving an Iranian-backed terrorist network operating on Canadian soil, Global News reported.

Const. Marc Pinizzotto was shot and killed during the early morning hours while serving a search warrant in the west end of Toronto. In a press conference following the tragedy, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw revealed that the high-risk raid was part of a coordinated, city-wide crackdown stems from the March 10 shooting at the United States consulate in downtown Toronto.

While Canadian authorities initially classified the consulate attack as a domestic national security case handled by the RCMP, US federal prosecutors have since unmasked the operation as part of a sophisticated, state-sponsored campaign directed by Tehran. A cross-border investigation recently culminated in the US arrest of an Iraqi national facing severe terrorism indictments, according to Global News.

US justice officials allege that the suspect, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi - identified as a senior operative within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the proxy militia Kataib Hizballah - was masterminding an international terror web.

According to the unsealed US criminal complaint, Al-Saadi and his co-conspirators “planned, coordinated, and claimed responsibility" for at least 18 strikes spanning Europe, alongside “two additional attacks in Canada," which included the Toronto consulate shooting and a separate plot targeting a Canadian synagogue.

On Thursday, Chief Demkiw confirmed that local tactical units were acting on intelligence developments tied to that Iranian-sponsored consulate attack when the fatal shootout occurred.

“The investigation that led to the search warrant, where Police Const. Marc Pinizzotto was tragically killed concerned a number of shootings, including a shooting at the United States consulate," he stated. “There were several search warrants executed this morning across the Toronto area."

Though Demkiw affirmed the connection to the consulate shooting, he stopped short of explicitly linking Thursday's suspects or the officer's death to the broader US findings regarding the Iranian state.