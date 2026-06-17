A US official told NBC News on Tuesday that Iran has fired multiple drones toward commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz since the US and Iran agreed to a memorandum of understanding Sunday.

The official noted that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is launching the drones and that the US military has been shooting them down before they can threaten commercial or US military ships and personnel in the area.

The US official further revealed to NBC News that the IRGC has fired multiple drones each night since the MOU was digitally signed on Sunday.

The US military continues to coordinate with shipping companies to support ships transiting in and out of the Strait of Hormuz, the report noted.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran escalated its threats against Israel, accusing it of violating the ceasefire in southern Lebanon “84 times over the past two days."

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the operational headquarters of Iran's military forces, issued a statement claiming that Israel has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon dozens of times since the American announcement declaring the end of the war.

The Iranian statement claimed, “The army of the terrorist Zionist entity has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days, after the American president announced the end of the war, and it continues to commit crimes and massacres against the oppressed Lebanese people."

It further stated, “If the army of the Zionist entity does not cease its actions in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from the powerful Iranian armed forces."

Meanwhile, Al Arabiya on Tuesday published what it described as the text of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, which outlines significant benefits for Iran.

The document includes a series of significant economic measures by the United States. Among other things, it claims that Washington will lift the naval blockade on Iran, work to restore maritime traffic to its previous levels, and permit the export of crude oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives through sanctions waivers that will be issued immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

According to the report, the United States and its regional partners will also formulate a plan for the reconstruction and development of the Iranian economy worth at least $300 billion.

In addition, the United States will commit to working toward the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran, including American sanctions and international resolutions, according to a timetable to be agreed upon later.

On Monday, President Donald Trump rejected the claims that the memorandum of understanding with Iran would give the Islamic Republic $300 million unconditionally.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said that Iran had agreed not to have a nuclear weapon.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!! President DJT," he wrote.