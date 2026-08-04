The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Monday night said it received a report of a naval incident northeast of Al Khasab, Oman.

According to the organization, a cargo vessel broadcast that they have been hit by an unknown projectile.

“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it added.

The incident comes one day after UKMTO said it had received a report of an incident in the same area.

It added that the master of a tanker reported hearing an explosion in close proximity to the vessel. The ship and its crew were reported safe.

The maritime incident occurred just after US President Donald Trump told reporters that talks between Iran and the United States would resume.

On Monday, Trump accused Iran's leadership of being "unbelievably duplicitous" after Tehran denied that it is holding negotiations with the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Iranian officials had sought a meeting and that discussions had already begun, with additional talks scheduled.

"Iranian leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with 'Oman,'" Trump wrote.