Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked a US military base in Kuwait overnight Monday, a source familiar with the details told i24NEWS.

The source stated that the attack was carried out using at least three drones.

Footage posted to social media showed an explosion as a result of the attack. So far, there are no reports of injuries or damages, nor has there been official US confirmation of the attack.

Earlier, Iranian media outlets reported heavy explosions heard across Kuwait, alongside a large-scale fire that broke out in the central part of the country.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that a US military base in the country sustained a direct hit.

The incident came hours after US President Donald Trump said that he is prepared to authorize a large-scale military strike against Iran but stressed that he would rather avoid such an operation if Tehran agrees to a deal preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," Trump stated. "Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. We'll see what happens, but it's a very, very tough thing to do."

The president emphasized that despite military preparations, his preference remains diplomacy.

"I think I'm very proud of the fact that I will give people a chance," Trump said. "This is a big move to do an attack that big on a country. I'd rather not do it."

Earlier in the day, Trump accused Iran's leadership of being "unbelievably duplicitous" after Tehran denied that it is holding negotiations with the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Iranian officials had sought a meeting and that discussions had already begun, with additional talks scheduled.

"Iranian leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say 'beg,' talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with 'Oman,'" Trump wrote.