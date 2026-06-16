Iran escalated its threats against Israel this evening (Tuesday), accusing it of violating the ceasefire in southern Lebanon “84 times over the past two days."

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the operational headquarters of Iran's military forces, issued a statement claiming that Israel has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon dozens of times since the American announcement declaring the end of the war.

The Iranian statement claimed: “The army of the terrorist Zionist entity has violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon 84 times over the past two days, after the American president announced the end of the war, and it continues to commit crimes and massacres against the oppressed Lebanese people."

It further stated: “If the army of the Zionist entity does not cease its actions in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from the powerful Iranian armed forces."

The threat comes after the IDF reported earlier today that the Israeli Air Force intercepted several rockets launched by Hezbollah toward the area where IDF forces are operating in southern Lebanon, and later struck and destroyed the launcher from which some of the rockets had been fired.

Israeli officials assess that behind the Iranian statements is an attempt to pressure the American administration into demanding that Israel reduce its activity in southern Lebanon and even advance a withdrawal of forces from the area.

The tensions surrounding the Lebanese front come alongside diplomatic contacts between the United States and Iran and the continued discussions regarding the understandings reached between the sides.