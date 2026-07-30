Two Israeli civilians arrived Thursday morning at the Mount Hermon area in northern Israel and crossed the border to Syria.

IDF soldiers dispatched to the area located the civilians and returned them to Israel.

The detained civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.

Following the incident, the IDF stressed, "The IDF strongly condemns such incidents, which constitute an additional incident that disturbs the soldiers’ operational activity in the area and puts them in danger."

"The law enforcement authorities are required to bring those involved to justice and to prevent those individuals from repeatedly engaging in this incident, which constitutes a criminal offense."