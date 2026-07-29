צפו: הכנסת ספר תורה למוצב בכתר החרמון צילום: באדיבות המצלם

An emotional ceremony was held at an IDF outpost established at Keter Hermon, approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) inside Syrian territory, as soldiers welcomed a new Torah scroll to the base.

The soldiers danced and sang with the new Torah scroll, as well as with an additional Torah scroll that was already housed at the outpost.

Lt. Col. Haim Alon, commander of Battalion 8551, concluded the event with an emotional message.

"Soldiers of the House of David, today we dedicate a Torah scroll at a base that is one of the miracles that followed October 7," he said.

"The people of Israel are strong and united. IDF soldiers from every religious and political background are taking part in defending our land. Through the unity of Israel, we will prevail."