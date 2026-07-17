The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday that several Israeli civilians arrived at the area of Majdal Shams and crossed into Syrian territory on Thursday. It added that IDF troops operating at the scene searched the area and operated to return the civilians to Israeli territory.

Earlier on Friday, the statement continued, IDF soldiers located the civilians in the area of the border, detained them, and transferred them to the Israel Police for further handling.

In addition, during several incidents on Friday, several Israeli civilians arrived in the southern Golan Heights area in an attempt to cross the border into Syrian territory. IDF troops operating at the scene prevented the civilians from advancing and transferred them to the Israel Police for further handling.

“Recently, the IDF identified an increase in incidents of this sort. Such actions divert IDF soldiers' attention from their ongoing operational activities and compromise security," the statement continued.

“The IDF strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes that such actions constitute a criminal offense that endangers civilians and IDF soldiers," it added.

“The IDF expects law enforcement authorities to bring those involved to justice and to act decisively to prevent such incidents," concluded the statement.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)