Fury in the IDF. Three Israelis were identified on Tuesday crossing the border into Syrian territory in the Mount Hermon area. IDF soldiers worked to locate them, and earlier on Wednesday, they were returned to Israeli territory.

The infiltrators are young activists from the Bashan Vanguard movement, who said they crossed the border to lay tefillin. They were detained and handed over to the police.

The IDF condemned the attempts by Israeli civilians to infiltrate Syria. "The IDF strongly condemns the incident, which constitutes another serious disruption of operational activity and poses a danger to the safety of IDF troops operating in the area."

"The law enforcement authorities are required to bring those involved to justice and to prevent those individuals from repeatedly engaging in this incident, which constitutes a criminal offense."