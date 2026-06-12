Turkey is working to prevent Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa from entering into a direct confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to a Kan 11 News report on Thursday evening.

Although Damascus views Hezbollah as an enemy, a Syrian official close to the regime was quoted in the report as stating that in recent weeks, Turkey has been advising al-Sharaa - a protégé of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - not to assist efforts by Israel and the Lebanese government to weaken Hezbollah.

According to the source, Ankara views a potential elimination of Hezbollah as an undesirable outcome, as it would ultimately strengthen Israel.

The report noted that running counter to Erdogan’s desire to keep the Syrian president out of a conflict with Hezbollah, a competing effort is underway.

This week, US President Donald Trump indicated that al-Sharaa actually does want to assist in the fight against Hezbollah. The Syrian president is scheduled to visit Washington next week, where Trump will attempt to enlist al-Sharaa’s cooperation on the Hezbollah issue despite Turkish opposition.

The report follows the latest verbal attacks on Israel by Erdogan. The Turkish President said on Wednesday that Israeli strikes in Syria and Lebanon have reached a point where they also threaten his country, and he warned against further action, saying, "We see comprehensive initiatives led by Israel in the Mediterranean, and no one should pursue adventures there."

Erdogan warned against continued Israeli steps in the region and said, "Israel's aggression threatens the entire world." He added, "If the rights of Turks or Turkish-Cypriots are harmed in the Middle East - our response will be unequivocal and strong."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded and said, “The antisemitic dictator Erdogan - who is committing genocide against the Kurds, supports the Hamas terrorist organization, oppresses his own people and imprisons political rivals - is the last person who can lecture the State of Israel on morality."

"The State of Israel and the IDF, the most moral army in the world, will continue to take forceful action against Iran and its proxies, which threaten the Middle East and the entire world."

Turkey and Israel were close to reconciliation just before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, but since that time, Turkish officials, and foremost Erdogan, have repeatedly criticized Israel.

In March of last year, Erdogan blasted Israel and described it as a "terror state" after it launched surprise strikes on terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Several months later, the Turkish President claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government represents the most significant threat to Middle East security.

In April of 2024, he met then-Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul. Haniyeh was later eliminated by Israel.

Erdogan said after the meeting that Palestinian Arab unity was “vital" and added, “The strongest response to Israel and the path to victory lie in unity and integrity."