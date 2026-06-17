US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday downplayed the criticism of the deal between the US and Iran.

Speaking in an interview with Megyn Kelly, Vance stressed that Iran will not simply be handed frozen assets without proving that it has changed its behavior.

“It is a regional peace deal. It's going to include the Gulf. It's going to include Israel. It's going to include Lebanon," explained Vance, who also stated, “If Iran is funding Hezbollah, we're not going to allow a bunch of unfrozen assets to flow to the Iranians."

He brought as an example the United Arab Emirates, which he described as “one of the best allies that we've had in the region."

“Let's say that they want to invest in a nuclear power plant in Iran. They really can't do that without us lifting some of the sanctions that exist in the global financial system to make that possible. Now, are the Emiratis going to invest in Iran, or is America going to let the Emiratis invest in Iran? Unless the Iranians change their behavior? No."

“So all these people say, ‘Well, you know, you're giving Iran money.’ No, no, no. We're saying that if the Iranians change their behavior, we're gonna let some of these other countries invest in rebuilding their country and creating some prosperity for their people. That's like a good thing, right?" Vance asserted.

He also rejected comparisons made between the Iran deal and the Marshall Plan, referring to comments made by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), though he did not mention Graham by name.

“Somebody said, I forget who, but somebody said, you know, this is like doing the Marshall Plan when the Nazis are still in control. And that's wrong on a few different ways," said Vance.

“Number one, the Marshall Plan was a lot of American tax money. This is not American tax money. Number two, we're saying you only get the benefits of the bargain if you change your behavior. If that happens, we're talking about a transformed Middle East. That's a great legacy for the president, but more importantly, it's a great one for the American people," he stated.

The Saudi English-language channel Al Arabiya on Tuesday published what it described as the text of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, which outlines significant benefits for Iran.

The document includes a series of significant economic measures by the United States. Among other things, it claims that Washington will lift the naval blockade on Iran, work to restore maritime traffic to its previous levels, and permit the export of crude oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives through sanctions waivers that will be issued immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

According to the report, the United States and its regional partners will also formulate a plan for the reconstruction and development of the Iranian economy worth at least $300 billion.

In addition, the United States will commit to working toward the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran, including American sanctions and international resolutions, according to a timetable to be agreed upon later.

On Monday, President Donald Trump rejected the claims that the memorandum of understanding with Iran would give the Islamic Republic $300 million unconditionally.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said that Iran had agreed not to have a nuclear weapon.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!! President DJT," he wrote.