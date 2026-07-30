Despite participating in joint American-Saudi airstrikes aimed at pro-Iranian paramilitary groups in Iraq, Saudi Arabia continues to prioritize a diplomatic de-escalation with Tehran, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman informed Vice President Vance at the White House on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the discussion who spoke to Axios.

The primary intent of the meeting was to convey a direct message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding regional instability and the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Saudi Arabia stands as a core American partner in the Middle East. Despite facing occasional friction over the past five months, Riyadh has successfully shaped President Donald Trump's diplomatic stance toward Iran at several critical junctures. According to Axios, Prince Khalid - the crown prince's brother and key confidant - had originally planned to travel to Washington last week, but postponed his journey following the operations in Iraq.

On Tuesday, forces from the Saudi military and US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out coordinated bombardments against pro-Iranian militias on Iraqi territory. CENTCOM confirmed the mission was launched in response to more than 30 drone strikes directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and executed by allied militias against Saudi targets over the preceding 72 hours.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense subsequently acknowledged its role in the strikes, noting full coordination with CENTCOM.

During the White House discussion on Wednesday, Prince Khalid explained to Vice President Vance that militia strikes targeting Saudi energy sector assets and national infrastructure breached a definitive threshold, necessitating a military response.

"The Crown Prince wanted to convey to Vance that the strikes in Iraq don't mean that Saudi Arabia is pro-escalation but rather that it is ready to defend itself if needed," the source told Axios.

The defense minister's White House engagement took place one day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conferred with President Trump. An Israeli official noted that Netanyahu brought up conditions inside Saudi Arabia "in the context of regional challenges."

However, the Saudi delegation expressed a distinct approach from Israel's posture.

"Prince Khalid told Vance that Netanyahu is pushing for escalation with Iran while Saudi Arabia wants de-escalation because it is a more fruitful path," the source revealed to Axios. The vice president's office declined to issue a public comment on the matter.

Two weeks prior, President Trump granted approval for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to undertake significant military measures targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. Houthi leadership subsequently responded by threatening a maritime blockade of Saudi ports and launching multiple attacks against Saudi vessels navigating the Red Sea.

According to the source, Riyadh deemed an assertive response in Iraq essential to establish deterrence against the Houthis and prevent potential future assaults on Saudi territory. Furthermore, Prince Khalid assured Vice President Vance that Saudi leadership can handle the Houthi situation independently without direct US intervention at this stage, adding that direct negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Houthi representatives remain ongoing.