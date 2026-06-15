US President Donald Trump claimed during a Sunday interview with The New York Times that his freshly brokered pact with Tehran will guarantee that the Strait of Hormuz remains completely open without transit fees indefinitely.

He further asserted that the diplomatic breakthrough successfully shielded Israel from nuclear devastation, overriding fierce pushback from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president warned that if the Islamic Republic fails to reach a definitive atomic accord - a process administration aides indicate is slated to commence this Friday in Switzerland - he is prepared to reignite military operations against Tehran.

Alternatively, Trump proposed an arrangement where the United States would serve as a regional protector in exchange for a 20 percent share of Middle Eastern revenues.

The remarks were delivered during a 28-minute phone dialogue initiated by Trump from the White House executive residence, followed by a brief secondary call. Throughout the conversation, the president maintained that his late-February military offensive against Iran, paired with the subsequent maritime blockade enforced after Tehran shut the strait, completely reshaped regional dynamics to Washington's advantage.

During the interview with the Times, Trump lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their assistance in facilitating the truce. Conversely, he leveled harsh criticism at Netanyahu, accusing the Israeli leader of orchestrating military maneuvers that nearly broke the emerging peace deal.

“He’s a very difficult guy," Trump said of Netanyahu, “and to be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn’t be around for two hours."

Trump repeatedly drew parallels between his new framework and the 2015 nuclear agreement brokered by President Barack Obama's administration, promising that his deal ensures Iran will be unable to manufacture or acquire atomic weaponry.

Trump indicated that active talks are still determining whether Tehran will freeze its enrichment program for a 20-year duration - hinting he might compromise on a 15-year freeze - but emphasized that Iran's enrichment would be permanently capped at low, non-military thresholds. The Obama-era treaty featured an identical restriction, though Tehran accelerated its refinement up to near-weapons-grade 60 percent purity after Trump abandoned that pact in 2018.

The interview with Trump came after he officially announced the Iran deal in a post on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

He later posted another message about the deal, writing, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"

Previously, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he plans to issue a statement imminently confirming that the US has agreed to a deal with Iran.

Trump said this deal will either be signed electronically by himself or Vice President JD Vance.

He also claimed that Netanyahu “is okay" with the deal.

Earlier, Netanyahu and Trump spoke on the phone. A senior official familiar with the matter told Channel 12 News that the President briefed the Prime Minister on progress toward signing an agreement with Iran.

Netanyahu paused the security cabinet meeting in order to speak with Trump. The meeting resumed after the phone call and concluded a few minutes later.