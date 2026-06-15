Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially announced on Sunday night that a peace deal between the US and Iran, which includes Lebanon, has been reached.

"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon," stated Sharif.

He added that the official signing ceremony will take place this coming Friday, June 19, in Switzerland.

US President Donald Trump also announced the deal in a post on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

He later posted another message about the deal, writing, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"

Iranian state television also confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the US.

Previously, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he plans to issue a statement imminently confirming that the US has agreed to a deal with Iran.

Trump said this deal will either be signed electronically by himself or Vice President JD Vance.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is okay" with the deal.

Earlier, Netanyahu and Trump spoke on the phone. A senior official familiar with the matter told Channel 12 News that the President briefed the Prime Minister on progress toward signing an agreement with Iran.

Netanyahu paused the security cabinet meeting in order to speak with Trump. The meeting resumed after the phone call and concluded a few minutes later.

Meanwhile, Trump defended the impending deal with Iran, stating on Truth Social that the agreement is the complete opposite of the deal signed with Iran during the Obama administration.

Trump’s post was a direct reply to comments made by Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) about the deal.

“Senator Jack Reed, a Dumocrat from R.I., lied when stating the Deal we just made is not as good as the Obama disaster known as the JCPOA. Reed is either an outright fraud, or incompetent," wrote Trump.

“The Obuma Deal was a road to a Nuclear weapon for Iran, cash and all, one of the worst and dumbest (hence Dumocrats!) Deals ever made by the U.S. Our Deal is a WALL against Iran ever having a Nuclear weapon, the complete opposite of Obuma. Impeach Jack Reed!" he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump reacted to the Israeli retaliatory strike on a Hezbollah command center in Beirut, hinting that Israel should forgo its right to defend itself so that he could achieve a memorandum of understanding with Iran.

"This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He added that "Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process."

The President also claimed that the deal with Iran would include Lebanon, stating, "We are very close to a deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down."

"There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel. This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace - Let’s not blow it!" he urged.