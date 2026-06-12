Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday afternoon, amid reports of a possible agreement with Iran, that Israel will not withdraw from security areas.

At the start of his remarks, the minister noted that US President Donald Trump is currently advancing an agreement with Iran based on US interests, including what he described as “the shared interest with Israel - preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons." He said Israel expects the US to “uphold this principle, as well as additional principles regarding missiles and proxy terrorism."

Katz said that Israel and the US “have dealt Iran severe blows that have set back its capabilities by many years." He added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he have instructed the IDF to prepare so that Israel will retain, in the future, “the ability to act independently to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons."

The defense minister clarified that “Israel will not withdraw from the security areas in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza." According to him, the IDF will continue to defend Israel’s borders “from Mount Hermon, the Lebanese mountains, the regions of our land in Samaria, and most of the Gaza Strip - against threats from jihadist forces and organizations, as a central lesson from the events of October 7."

Katz also said that the IDF will not withdraw from terrorist camps in northern Samaria, which he said have been evacuated of residents, adding that “if necessary, the operation will be expanded to additional terrorist camps." He stressed that Israel’s security doctrine is to “act against both near and distant threats and to seek decisive outcomes rather than compromises and concessions."

Katz added that “much is at stake at this time," and that Israel is determined to “continue leading a firm security policy that will prevent harm to our security achievements." He said Israel will not risk its ability “to fight against the Shiite axis of evil led by Iran and the Sunni axis of evil led by the Muslim Brotherhood."

At the end of his remarks, the defense minister expressed appreciation for IDF command and for regular, career, and reserve soldiers “for their heroic fight for Israel’s security." He also praised residents of the north “for their courageous resilience, which gives the IDF the strength to continue defending their security."

Katz sent “a big and warm embrace to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones," and wished a recovery to all those wounded in body and mind “who gave of themselves for the defense of Jewish lives and the security of the State of Israel."