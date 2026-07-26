צפו: המסתערבים הפתיעו את המבוקש כשהוא ישן במיטתו

Hundreds of Border Police officers participated in a wide-scale offensive operation across Judea and Samaria following this past weekend's terrorist incidents, including the murders of Benayahu Melet and Major Yuval Ezra near Havat Gilad.

The operation was conducted under the command of Judea and Samaria Border Police Commander Assistant Commissioner Niso Guetta, under Shin Bet direction.

The operation focused on counterterrorism, arrests of wanted suspects, riot prevention, and the defense of communities and roads across Judea and Samaria. All battalions of the Judea and Samaria Border Police participated in the operation, as well as specialized units, including the undercover Mista'arvim Unit, the EOD Unit, and the Investigations and Intelligence Department.

During the operation, the forces arrested dozens of suspects, including those suspected of involvement in terrorist activity, incitement to terror, rock throwing, and rioting.

Together with the offensive activity, Border Police forces were deployed to protect communities, defend roads, and provide a fast response to incidents in the area. The police stated that the forces will continue to operate alongside the IDF, Judea and Samaria District Police, and the Shin Bet to counter terrorism, arrest suspects, and protect Israeli citizens.

Assistant Commissioner Guetta stated, "Our mission is clear: reach every terrorist, every wanted suspect, and everyone who seeks to harm the citizens of the State of Israel. We will continue to work day and night, aggressively, professionally, and with determination, together with all security forces, to counter terrorism and defend the citizens of the country. We will operate everywhere, all the time, and with full force to ensure the security of the area's residents and the citizens of Israel."