While US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were holding talks in Washington, the far-left organization Peace Now deployed a campaign truck displaying messages critical of the Israeli government and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The truck traveled in the vicinity of the White House and along major streets in the US capital. The initiative was funded in cooperation with Friends of Peace Now in the United States.

The campaign featured the slogan: “America cannot trust him," referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the message: “This is not chaos. It is his plan."

The organization claimed: “The widespread settler terrorism is not the result of chaos or a loss of control, but rather the outcome of a consistent government policy that provides support, funding, and protection to illegal outposts, farms, and Jewish terror elements operating against Palestinians, with the aim of inflaming Judea and Samaria and turning it into another front of conflict, as part of the messianic right’s vision of annexation."