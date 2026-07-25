Defense Minister Israel Katz held a lengthy meeting on Friday with Tal Yinon Dardik at the detention facility where he is being held under administrative detention, journalist Amit Segal reported.

According to sources close to Katz, the purpose of the meeting was to ensure that Dardik's life was not in danger.

The meeting took place amid growing calls for Dardik's release, including a petition signed by members of Knesset demanding an end to his detention.

Sources close to Dardik's family said Katz proposed house arrest at the home of friends as an alternative to continued detention, but Dardik rejected the offer.

The defense establishment alleges that Dardik was involved in the abuse of Palestinian Arabs, including tying one man's genitalia. Dardik denies the allegations against him and has launched a hunger strike.