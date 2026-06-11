Civil Administration forces rescued an Israeli Jewish woman from a market in the city of Qalqilya on Wednesday evening.

The incident began after the Civil Administration received a report regarding an Israeli citizen who was spotted in the Qalqilya area, posing an immediate risk to her safety.

Upon receiving the report, officers acted to provide the Israeli woman with immediate protection, while concurrently coordinating her transfer to security forces through liaison channels.

An initial investigation revealed that the Israeli woman had driven her private vehicle into the Palestinian Arab city, apparently for the purpose of shopping.

The case has been transferred to the Judea and Samaria District Police for further investigation.

Officials in the defense establishment reiterated that entering Area A - the regions of Judea and Samaria which are under full civil and security control of the Palestinian Authority - is life-threatening and strictly prohibited by law.

Approximately two and a half months ago, military forces rescued three Israeli Jews from a restaurant in Qalqilya. The citizens had entered the city to dine at the restaurant, doing so at tangible risk to their lives. They were subsequently handed over to police custody.

Two months prior, several incidents occurred in which the Civil Administration was forced to extract Israelis from various areas under Palestinian Authority control.

In one instance, a Jewish woman was extracted from the city of Jericho after she was spotted wandering the city in a manner that jeopardized her safety.