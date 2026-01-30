Civil Administration forces extracted a Jewish woman from the city of Jericho on Thursday evening after a report was received about an Israeli citizen seen wandering in the area, which is located in Palestinian Authority-controlled territory, with a significant risk to her safety.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Coordination and Liaison Administration in Jericho immediately took action to provide protection for the Israeli citizen, while also coordinating with security forces for her safe transfer.

The circumstances surrounding her entry into the city are under investigation, and the case has been transferred to the Israel Police for further handling. The defense establishment reiterated that entry into Area A is prohibited by law due to the inherent dangers it poses.

Earlier this week, Civil Administration forces extracted four Jews from Jericho after reports indicated they were wandering in the city. Upon receiving the report, Jericho Coordination and Liaison Administration officers acted swiftly to provide protection to the individuals, three of whom hold foreign citizenship, and coordinated their transfer to security forces.

The four were safely transferred to a police station in the Jordan Valley, where an investigation was launched to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

About a month ago, within a span of two weeks, several similar incidents occurred involving Jews entering Palestinian Authority territory.

In late December, an Israeli woman entered Jericho . Once the report was received, Jericho Coordination and Liaison Administration officers responded immediately, ensuring her protection and transferring her to IDF forces.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Israeli woman had gotten lost. The case was handed over to the Israel Police.

Three days earlier, Civil Administration forces extracted two Jews who had entered the city of Tulkarm. Investigations revealed that the two had wandered into a garage in the area while under the influence of alcohol. This case was also transferred to the Israel Police for further handling.