Civil Administration forces extracted three Jews from a restaurant in the Palestinian Arab city of Qalqilya on Tuesday evening.

Following a report of their presence in the city, officers from the Coordination and Liaison Headquarters immediately provided protection to the Israelis and coordinated their transfer to security forces through the proper channels.

An initial investigation revealed that the civilians had entered the city with the intention of dining at the restaurant - an action that placed their lives in real and immediate danger. They were subsequently handed over to the police for questioning.

The defense establishment reiterated that “entry into Area A constitutes a life-threatening risk and is strictly prohibited by law."