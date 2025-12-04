Civil Administration forces on Wednesday night rescued an Israeli who had wandered into the heart of the Palestinian Authority (PA) city of Qalqilya.

During the night, the Civil Administration received a report of an Israeli seen walking inside Qalqilya, in the Ephraim Brigade sector, placing his life in immediate danger.

Upon receiving the alert, officers from the Ephraim District Coordination and Liaison unit took action to provide the Israeli with immediate protextion while coordinating his transfer to IDF forces in the area.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Israeli entered the city on foot in an attempt to locate his vehicle, which he claimed had been stolen a few hours earlier.

Following his extraction from Qalqilya, he was transferred to Israel Police for further questioning and handling.