חיסול המחבלים דוברות המשטרה

During a nighttime operation on Monday in the city of Qalqilya, the Lahav 433 Gidonim Unit, the IDF, and Shin Bet operated together to thwart terrorist activity.

During the operation, the forces eliminated a significant terrorist arms dealer in a truck. An additional terrorist arms dealer was eliminated alongside him. Upon searching the terrorists, the forces found a 'Carlo' submachine gun.

Two other terrorists were arrested and taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet.

In a joint statement, the Israel Police, IDF, and Shin Bet stated that they will "continue working with determination and combined forces to arrest terrorist elements, thwart attempted attacks, and protect the security of Israel's citizens."