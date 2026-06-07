תיעוד מעשי הונדליזם של החשוד שנעצר צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The police have concluded an investigation conducted in recent weeks against a 35-year-old man, a resident of Bnei Brak, suspected of carrying out numerous acts of vandalism over the past month.

According to information gathered by police investigators, the suspect carried out a series of deliberate acts of sabotage and extensive property damage during the month of May, with incidents occurring in Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan.

The chain of acts attributed to the suspect began on Mivtza Kadesh Street, where physical damage was caused to a security camera and a parking barrier. The suspect then proceeded to HaKishon Street, where he damaged a parking barrier belonging to a local supermarket-an incident that led to police arriving at the scene and his initial arrest for questioning.

According to the investigation materials, the suspect did not stop his actions and later that same week set fire to installations and a palm tree in a public garden. Two days after this incident, the activity shifted to Ramat Gan, where a garbage bin was set on fire.

As the series of events continued, the suspect set fire to three vehicles parked in Bnei Brak. Security camera footage from around the city showed the cars completely charred and destroyed as a result of the fire. The final incident in the sequence took place on Hazon Ish Street in Bnei Brak, where the suspect smashed the glass windows of a local bank branch.