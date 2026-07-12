The Ozherov Rebbe was rushed Sunday morning to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer after suffering a cardiac event at his study hall in Bnei Brak.

The incident occurred during the morning hours when the Rebbe suddenly felt severe weakness at the central Ozherov study hall on Chazon Ish Street.

United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom paramedics were called to the scene and provided initial medical treatment. Medical personnel immediately suspected that he was suffering a heart attack.

After conducting urgent examinations and stabilizing his condition at the scene, doctors decided to evacuate him by Magen David Adom ambulance directly to the catheterization unit at Sheba Medical Center for an emergency cardiac catheterization procedure.

The Rebbe's associates called on the public to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Tanchum Binyamin ben Miriam, together with all the ill of Israel.