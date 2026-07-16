Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen sent a personal apology letter and a cake on Thursday to a haredi man who was attacked in the city.

The letter, which was sent a day after the incident was reported on by Kol Berama Radio, Shama wrote that he was "deeply shocked to hear about the display of violence and threats that were made at you in the streets of our city. Such an incident is in complete contradiction to Ramat Gan's fundamental values. There is and will not be any place for expressions of hatred or discrimination in the city."

The Mayor added that "the fact that you are a resident of the neighboring city of Bnei Brak who visited our city, makes the incident even more painful and upsetting."

According to the victim's testimony to Kol Berama, the incident occurred in the afternoon on Herzl Street in Ramat Gan as he waited for a bus home. According to the victim, while he spoke to his brother-in-law on the phone, he moved to stand on the side so as not to disturb the other passengers at the bus stop.

At this point, according to him, a cyclist holding a beer bottle approached him and began to shout: "Haredi, what are you doing on this street? Go to Bnei Brak."

The victim recounted that he attempted to move away from the scene and avoid a confrontation, but the assailant dismounted his bicycle and began beating him with the beer bottle. The victim claimed that he suffered blows to his stomach and face, and that the assailant later attempted to break the bottle, while threatening: "If I see you here in another 10 minutes, I will come back and murder you." He added that he managed to film the suspect on his cell phone before he fled the scene.

The victim added that the hardest moment for him was the calls directed at him because of his haredi appearance. "The hardest moment was hearing the shout, 'Haredi, don't step on this street, go to Bnei Brak. If you stay here, I'll murder you,'" he said.

According to the victim, although the incident occurred on a busy street near a bus stop where dozens of people were present, none of the bystanders intervened to try to stop the assault.

The victim also said he was disappointed by the way his complaint was handled at the police station. According to him, the investigator refused to immediately accept a photograph of the suspect that was stored on his phone, insisting instead that it be submitted through a designated online link, a process he said was difficult because he uses a kosher mobile phone.

He said he expects the Israel Police to make every effort to locate the suspect, including by reviewing security camera footage from the area.