תקיפת נציג מס הכנסה בבני ברק קובי ישראל

A riot broke out in the Bnei Brak's Kiryat Viznitz neighborhood on Thursday after tax authority inspectors arrived to tour and inspect the area.

According to reports from the scene, when hundreds of students left the educational institutions in the area, a crowd began to surround the inspectors. Within a short time, tensions boiled over, with rioters throwing eggs at the inspectors' vehicle and even smashing its windows and damaging it.

Police forces were rushed to the scene and worked to extract the tax inspectors from the area.

The riot joins a similar incident that occurred in the neighborhood last week when tax inspectors arrived to conduct an inspection.

In that case, too, students began to gather around the inspectors, and fearing it would escalate, the police were called, and the inspectors left before completing their inspection.