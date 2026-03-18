עו"ד זוהר ישרים בשיחה בזירת האסון ערוץ 7

The site of the Tuesday night missile strike in Ramat Gan became a focal point Wednesday morning for city officials and local residents trying to process the tragic loss of the victims, Yaron and Ilana Moshe.

Attorney Zohar Yesharim, Deputy Mayor of Ramat Gan, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the scene and emphasized the close support provided to the bereaved family: "We are supporting the families, there is nothing to worry about in this regard. It is a very difficult day for the city of Ramat Gan, and our hearts ache with the family.".

Speaking to the residents, Yesharim said: "What is important and that you need to know is that where there is a protected area, you should enter the protected area and do everything to reach it. This truly saves lives."

"Today, all the residents of our city here in Ramat Gan have a solution, we have fortified safe rooms, shelters that we know how to manage and take care of. It is important, once you receive the warning, not to wait for the siren, go in and protect yourselves - this saves lives."

Concluding his statements, Yesharim added, "Better days are ahead of us, the people of Israel are in a combined, very important campaign, and really a word of thanks to the government for what they are doing. We are on the right path. It will take a little more time, but we are on the right path, the government is on the right path, and the city of Ramat Gan is handling it correctly."

The building where the missile hit also houses the offices of the real estate company "Be'eri." The office owner shared: "We haven’t returned to work yet. But we’re here for all the neighbors, for all the friends around here, checking that everything is fine. We’ll recover, rise from this moment, and return to work as soon as possible."