Asher Binyamin Weiss, who is charged in the high-profile espionage case from Bnei Brak, has petitioned Israel's Supreme Court, asking it to order the Israel Prison Service (IPS) to change the conditions of his detention.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), Weiss complains that he has been denied family visits for the past 22 months and has also been prohibited from purchasing or collecting newspapers.

In his petition, Weiss argued that reading newspapers is "the only thing I have to do" while in detention and requested that he be allowed to exercise that right, in addition to having family visits reinstated.

This is not the first petition Weiss has filed in recent weeks. About two weeks ago, he petitioned the High Court, claiming that he and other inmates had been subjected to abusive treatment and mistreatment by prison guards.

Among other allegations in his earlier petition, Weiss claimed that Israel Prison Service personnel threw stun grenades at inmates even when there were no disturbances. He also alleged incidents of physical violence, forced handcuffing, being ordered to kneel, and being threatened with weapons at close range.

Following that petition, the High Court ruled that the matter should be heard by the District Court.

In 2024, Weiss was accused of acting in cooperation with Iranian agents to follow an Israeli nuclear scientist for the purpose of his assassination.

He was charged with contacting a foreign agent, passing information to Israel's enemies, and interfering in legal proceedings. Weiss acted as an agent for a period of one month, acting in cooperation with an Iranian actor and carrying out various tasks on his behalf, which posed a threat to Israel's security.

As per the instructions of the Iranian operator and with his guidance, Weiss used a GoPro camera to document the home and vehicle of an Israeli nuclear scientist, whose identity is not cleared for publication, and sent the footage to the operator for the purpose of advancing the assassination.