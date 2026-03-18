Minister of Finance and security cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich visited the scene of the deadly Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, which claimed the lives of Yaron and Ilana Moshe.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the scene, Smotrich said that even if it is not noticeable by the public, the rate of missile barrages indicates a decline, not an intensification. "We see a drop in the scope of launches from Iran. The IDF is hunting the launchers and missiles. Every day, we take away Iran's launch capabilities and eliminate its leadership. There's no navy or air force there. Anything that strives to destroy the State of Israel will not be."

He clarified that the state will support every citizen and business owner harmed by the war. "We are providing a very large safety net to businesses and workers. We embrace the Israeli public whose resilience enables us to continue this campaign and ensure our future and existence. We are doing everything to return to normal life as fast as possible and to compensate those who were harmed; that is our job."

Asked about remarks by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister promising that there were "surprises" on the way, the Minister chose to maintain ambiguity. "The beauty of surprises is that they are surprising. An outstanding job is being done here with President Trump and the Prime Minister's determination to crush and strike the Iranian regime. We are bent on toppling it."

Smotrich presented a clear strategy: dealing with the root of the problem in Tehran will lead to the collapse of its satellites. "When the regime falls, it will be much easier to topple both Hezbollah and Hamas."

In the meantime, the Minister promises that the campaign in the north will continue at high intensity until Hezbollah is destroyed. "I said that the Dahieh will look like Khan Yunis, and look, another building falls and another, and that's what will happen. We are exacting a toll on Hezbollah."

Smotrich concluded by mentioning his son, Benaya, who was wounded in combat in Lebanon. "He's recovering. He's a hero and has gone through a difficult event. He underwent surgery and is still suffering from pain, but he will be back to normal. We ask that the people of Israel continue praying for the recovery of Benaya Hevron ben Roital.