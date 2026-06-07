Four IDF reservists were moderately wounded on Saturday by an exploding drone in southern Lebanon.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that the soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families have been notified.

On Saturday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication the names of two fallen soldiers: Captain Shahar Gamla, 23, from Natur in the southern Golan Heights, an officer in the Egoz Unit; and Sergeant Ohad Yaari, 21, from Rehovot, a soldier in the Givati Brigade.

Gamla was critically wounded by an explosive drone in Lebanon overnight Thursday. He was evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.

Yaari was killed as a result of an accidental discharge; the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division has launched an investigation into the incident.

Since the "ceasefire" in Lebanon went into effect, 18 soldiers have fallen in various incidents across southern Lebanon and along the Lebanese border.