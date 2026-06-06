Givati fighter Sgt. Ohad Yaari fell in Lebanon on Friday, apparently after being struck in the head by shrapnel. His funeral will take place on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at the military cemetery in Rehovot.

Yaari, aged 21, from Rehovot, served as a soldier in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, and fell during operational activity in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Ohad was the nephew of Yehoshua Sherman, father of Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, of blessed memory, who was murdered about two months ago in a terrorist attack in northern Samaria.

Ohad was 21 at the time of his death. He is survived by his parents, Na'ama and David, and three siblings.

The Rehovot Municipality stated: "Dear Yaari family, together with all the residents of Rehovot, we embrace you in your most difficult hour, share in your heavy grief, and send you heartfelt condolences. The public is invited to come with Israeli flags and pay him final respects along the route leading to the cemetery, at the intersection of Menachem Begin and Gorodisky streets. May his memory be blessed."

In a residents’ announcement, it was stated: "We share in the deep sorrow of the Sherman family from Yad Binyamin and embrace Yaakov and Tirtza, upon learning the difficult news of the fall this morning in Lebanon of their grandson, Ohad Yaari, of blessed memory, a fighter in the Givati Brigade. Our sincere condolences to Itamar and Tzofi Sherman, Gideon and Ronit Sherman, and the entire family."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned, "It is with heavy sorrow that we received the news this evening regarding Egoz commando fighter Captain Shachar Gamla, of blessed memory, who was severely wounded in battle in Lebanon and passed away this morning from his injuries, and Givati fighter Sergeant Ohad Yaari, of blessed memory, who fell during operational activity in southern Lebanon."

"Shahar and Ohad, of blessed memory, were among our finest sons. They fought with supreme heroism to protect the communities of the north and the citizens of Israel, and their sacrifice and courage will be forever etched in our hearts.

"My wife and I, together with all citizens of Israel, send our condolences to the Gamla and Yaari families and embrace them in this hour of their profound grief. May their memory be a blessing."