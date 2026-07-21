U.S. President Donald Trump met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the White House on Tuesday evening, saying during the meeting that relations between the United States and Lebanon are continuing to improve.

"We're gonna help [Lebanon] a lot," Trump said. President Aoun responded, "The time has come for Lebanon to be stable and secure."

Trump also hinted that Lebanon could eventually become part of the Abraham Accords.

"The Abraham Accords have been, I think, a tremendous success. I think you're going to see a lot of countries joining pretty soon," he said.

The U.S. president also addressed the continued American military strikes against Iran.

"The Iranians are desperate to meet with us, but until they're prepared to do something meaningful, we're not interested in meeting with them," Trump said.

Trump also addressed the ongoing conflict between America and Iran and said that the Iranians are "desperately" trying to meet "behind the scenes."

"They want to desperately meet - and until they're ready to meet in a meaningful way, we have no interest," he said.

The President also vowed to hit any nuclear site that the Iranian regime seeks to reconstitute in light of reports that Iran has moved centrifuges to Pickaxe Mountain, saying: "How about these people? They're in this because of nuclear weapons, and they're trying to possibly reconstitute a site? We'll hit that site. Any site where they're even thinking about nuclear - we'll be hitting it very, very powerfully."