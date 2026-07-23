IDF soldiers operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon paused an operational mission to celebrate the birth of a fellow soldier's daughter before carrying out the destruction of terrorist infrastructure.

Moments before detonating several Hezbollah sites in the village of Kounine, the troops recited a prayer over the military communications network for the soldier's wife, who had just given birth.

During the broadcast, one of the soldiers announced the baby's name, Masuah, and offered the traditional Jewish blessing: "May you merit raising her to Torah, to the wedding canopy, and to good deeds."

After the blessing concluded, another soldier began a countdown from 10. As the countdown reached zero, explosives planted at the Hezbollah infrastructure sites were detonated.

Footage released by the IDF shows large explosions tearing through the targets, with plumes of smoke rising above the village as the demolitions were carried out.