The Golan Regional Council announced with great sorrow the death of Capt. Shachar Gamla, who was seriously wounded in battle in Lebanon late on Thursday night.

Gamla, 23, from Moshav Natur in the Golan Heights, served as a deputy company commander in the Egoz Unit, Commando Brigade, succumbed to his wounds after being severely injured during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF added.

Shachar was the son of Yishai and Leah (Leah'leh), director of the Children and Youth Department at the Golan Community Center, and the older brother of Rotem and Nitzan. The Council noted that Shachar’s roots were "planted deep in the soil of the Golan, which he loved."

Gamla’s family chose to donate his organs, thereby continuing to save the lives of others. The Golan Regional Council stated that "the Golan community embraces Leah'leh, Yishai and the children, the extended family in Moshav Keshet, and the Natur community."

"The Council and all of the Golan salute the IDF soldiers who continue, even in these days, to defend the country," the statement added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned, "It is with heavy sorrow that we received the news this evening regarding Egoz commando fighter Captain Shahar Gamla, of blessed memory, who was severely wounded in battle in Lebanon and passed away this morning from his injuries, and Givati fighter Sergeant Ohad Yaari, of blessed memory, who fell during operational activity in southern Lebanon."

"Shahar and Ohad, of blessed memory, were among our finest sons. They fought with supreme heroism to protect the communities of the north and the citizens of Israel, and their sacrifice and courage will be forever etched in our hearts.

"My wife and I, together with all citizens of Israel, send our condolences to the Gamla and Yaari families and embrace them in this hour of their profound grief. May their memory be a blessing."

Gamla's funeral will be held Sunday in Moshav Keshet. Details of the funeral and shiva (week of mourning -ed.) will be published later.