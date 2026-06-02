A sweep of coordinated weekend raids has resulted in the apprehension of five additional suspects accused of disseminating and flaunting antisemitic imagery during a springtime rally in a heavily Jewish section in the North York district of Toronto, CP24 reported.

The targeted operation was carried out on Sunday by law enforcement teams executing multiple search warrants across Toronto and the neighboring Durham Region.

According to investigators, the individuals had previously gathered for a pro-Palestinian Arab rally on the afternoon of March 15 near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue, an area at the heart of Toronto’s Jewish community.

Authorities allege that during the assembly, the group “either displayed and/or distributed antisemitic signs," with several participants actively masking their identities to conceal their faces.

The latest roundup brings the total number of individuals implicated in the demonstration to six, following an initial arrest executed back in April under an active, ongoing probe.

During a Monday press conference, Toronto Police Chief Myron Denkiw affirmed that all six suspects now face formal charges of both the public incitement of hatred and the willful promotion of hatred.

Denkiw emphasized that pursuing a charge of willful promotion of hatred remains an exceedingly "rare" judicial measure due to a statutory requirement necessitating direct approval from Ontario’s Attorney General. The Chief noted that the charge has only been utilized by Toronto police 11 times since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, contrasting sharply with the mere four instances it was deployed during the entire preceding decade.

“We will continue to be relentless in following the evidence to hold those who commit criminal acts of hate accountable. Not matter how long it takes we will root it out. Today is an example of what we mean when we say that arrests and charges can come at any time after an incident," Denkiw declared to reporters, as quoted by CP24. “Hate has real impact. Antisemitic behaviour like this creates fear, anxiety and division in our communities."

The criminal investigation, spear-headed by the specialized Counter Terrorism Security Unit of the Toronto Police Service, was initiated after graphic documentation of the March 15 rally emerged on social platforms. Online imagery captured protesters hoisting placards that relied on severe caricatures, portraying Jewish people as gaunt, subterranean monsters and as rats. In the immediate aftermath of the public outcry, municipal police took the preventative step of banning political demonstrators from entering residential roadways throughout the Bathurst and Sheppard Avenue West corridor.

The neighborhood sees nearly weekly anti-Israel demonstrations, which include violent anti-Israel chants. During a protest in November of 2024, anti-Israel protesters were filmed reenacting the final moments of Hamas leader and October 7th massacre orchestrator Yahya Sinwar.

Toronto and the area have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitic violence since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Days before the March 15 protest at Bathurst and Sheppard, shots were fired at two Toronto-area synagogues within several hours.

Last week, police arrested a second suspect in the shootings, a 17-year-old male resident of Waterloo, Ontario.

His apprehension follows the prior arrest of the primary suspect in the shootings, an 18-year-old male who was captured by law enforcement officers in early May.

Days before the March 6 shootings, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.

A day later, a rock was hurled at the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a Judaica shop in Toronto, marking the third time this particular store has been attacked.