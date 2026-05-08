Toronto police are treating a late-night assault at a North York synagogue as a suspected hate crime after a group of individuals was targeted in a drive-by shooting, CityNews reported Friday.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Thursday outside the Chasidei Bobov synagogue, located in the vicinity of Bathurst Street and Highway 401.

Authorities report that a vehicle passed by the house of worship and an occupant discharged a pellet gun toward three people standing outside the building. One victim was struck and sustained minor injuries during the encounter.

In addition to law enforcement, Toronto Fire crews were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance.

The incident has sparked outrage from leading advocacy groups who warn that such attacks are becoming a frequent occurrence. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) noted that this marks the second such incident in a week , following three separate shootings targeting synagogues in March.

"This is not normal, and it cannot become normalized," CIJA stated in a release. "Individuals were targeted outside a Jewish institution and subjected to intimidation and violence because of who they are and where they were. The cumulative impact on the Jewish community is profound. Families should not have to fear attending synagogue, gathering in community spaces, or simply standing outside Jewish institutions in Toronto."

Honest Reporting Canada also weighed in on the escalation, highlighting last week’s incident in which three Jewish individuals were shot with a replica firearm near Bathurst and Lawrence, south of where Thursday’s incident took place.

"How many more warning signs will it take? Words and statements are no longer enough. Canada is moving dangerously close to a reality that should never be tolerated: the normalization of violence targeting Jews in public life. We need urgent action, NOW!" the organization declared.

The investigation is in its early stages as detectives work to identify the perpetrators. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed that they are actively canvassing the neighborhood for information.

Regarding the current status of the probe, the spokesperson stated, “We don’t have information to share on the suspect[s] or suspect vehicle at this time. Officers are currently investigating in the area, speaking to witnesses and seeking video footage. Anyone with information should contact police."

The department issued a stern warning regarding the use of such weapons to intimidate religious groups. The official statement from Toronto police noted, “Let’s be clear: using any type of firearm - real or replica - to terrify a community is criminal."

This latest attack contributes to a growing sense of unease within the Greater Toronto Area Jewish community. Only a day prior to this assault, York Regional Police publicized the arrest of an 18-year-old male linked to separate shooting incidents at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto on March 6 , where live ammunition was fired into the structures.

Days before the March 6 shootings, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the Jewish holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.

A day later, a rock was hurled at the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a Judaica shop in the city, marking the third time this particular store has been attacked.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)