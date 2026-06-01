Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday warned that Israel will continue deepening its atracks in Lebanon to restore security to jorthern Israel.

"Together with the Minister of Defense, I have instructed the IDF to strike terrorist targets in Beirut," Netanyahu said.

He added, "There will not be a situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and our citizens, and its terrorist headquarters in Beirut, in Dahiyeh, remains out of bounds."

"We are continuing to deepen our operational activity on the ground in southern Lebanon and are eliminating Hezbollah strongholds. Hezbollah is on the run. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the north, just as we did for the residents of the south."

The Dahieh, literally "suburb," is an upper-class Beirut neighborhood known for being a Hezbollah stronghold and home to a significant portion of the terror group's infrastructure.

Despite Hezbollah's increased aggression, Israel has largely avoided striking the Dahieh due to opposition from US President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Hezbollah launched nearly 30 projectiles towards northern Israel, setting off incessant sirens and striking a commercial center in Kiryat Shmona.

Early on Sunday morning, the IDF announced its control of the Beaufort Ridge, key to securing northern Israeli communities from Hezbollah aggression.