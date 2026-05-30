Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Saturday, including one that was launched toward the Meron area for the first time, and another that hit a commercial center in Kiryat Shmona.

Sirens warning of rocket fire were also activated in Nahariya for the first time in three weeks - and later sounded again in Kiryat Shmona and, for the first time in more than a month, in Karmiel as well.

Earlier, the IDF stated: "The IDF is preparing for the possibility of fire from Lebanon, specifically toward northern Israel, following the advancement of IDF operations in southern Lebanon, and in accordance with the situational assessment."

"The IDF emphasizes that, at this stage, the public should remain vigilant, act responsibly while continuing to adhere to the Home Front Command’s protective guidelines. As of now, there is no change in Home Front Command guidelines. Should there be any change, the IDF will update the public in an orderly manner."

The IDF Spokesperson stated shortly after the sirens that a rocket launched from Lebanon had been intercepted, while another exploded in an open area. Following the sirens in Nahariya and the surrounding area, several additional rockets were intercepted, while others exploded in open areas.

The rockets launched on Saturday evening toward Kiryat Shmona and Karmiel were intercepted. Earlier, at around 3:30 p.m., continuous sirens sounded in the Western Galilee for ten straight minutes due to concern of a UAV infiltration.

In total, since midnight Saturday, there have been more than 25 launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. All were intercepted or exploded in open areas, except for the rocket impact overnight in Kiryat Shmona and the UAV impact in a military area in Shomera, with no injuries reported.