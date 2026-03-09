התקיפות בדאחייה | תיעוד: בניין הופל מול המצלמה מתוך הרשת

Footage from the Dahieh suburb of Beirut shows the building of "Hezbollah's bank" collapsing after it takes a direct hit from a missile.

The footage shows residents gathering in the area and watching the building a short time before the strike, after the IDF published a warning of its intention to target the building and urged civilians to evacuate the area.

In the footage, the missile can be seen striking the building, which then collapses before the onlookers' eyes.

The IDF stated: "Overnight (Monday), IDF troops began a targeted and limited raid in an area in southern Lebanon to locate and eliminate terrorists and dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure."

"As part of the targeted raid, the troops are operating to locate and strike terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in southern Lebanon. Prior to the entry of ground forces, firepower was employed, and numerous terrorist targets were struck from both the air and the ground.

"This activity is part of the effort to further strengthen forward defensive positions in order to provide an additional layer of protection for residents of northern Israel.

"The IDF will continue to act decisively against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the war and operate on behalf of the Iranian regime. The State of Israel will not tolerate any harm to the Israeli residents."