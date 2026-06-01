Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday morning announced the approval of strikes in Beirut, following the deaths of two IDF soldiers and a sharp increase in Hezbollah launches towards northern Israel.

"Due to repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the Hezbollah terror group and the attacks against our cities and citizens, I have instructed the IDF, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, to strike terror targets in the Dahieh quarter of Beirut," Netanyahu announced in a statement.

The Dahieh, literally "suburb," is an upper-class Beirut neighborhood known for being a Hezbollah stronghold and home to a significant portion of the terror group's infrastructure.

Despite Hezbollah's increased aggression, Israel has largely avoided striking the Dahieh due to opposition from US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Israel believes that Hezbollah's core command centers have not returned to operations in Dahieh, i24NEWS reported. According to that report, the terror group moved its core centers to other areas in Beirut and outside it at the start of the war, and has not moved them back since the ceasefire began.