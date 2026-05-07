The IDF on Wednesday struck and eliminated Ahmed Ali Balout, the Commander of Hezbollah's "Radwan Force" Unit - the elite commando unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Balout was eliminated in a precise strike, in the Dahieh area of Beirut.

Throughout the years, Ali Balout served in a number of positions within the Radwan Force Unit. As part of his various roles, Balout was responsible for the unit's operational preparations to launch terror attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

Throughout the war, and especially in recent months, Ali Balout directed Radwan Force terrorists and commanded dozens of terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, including anti-tank missile attacks and the detonation of explosive devices.

Balout also led the Radwan Force Unit’s rehabilitation attempts, including advancing the "Conquer the Galilee" plan, which was planned and advanced by the unit for years.

The Radwan Force Unit operates under the sponsorship and direction of the Iranian terror regime with the aim of harming IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

The IDF will continue to operate against threats posed to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, and against attempts by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force Unit to rehabilitate and rebuild its military capabilities.