The IDF on Wednesday morning completed an additional wave of strikes in the Dahieh area of Beirut, targeting Hezbollah terrorist command centers and facilities where the Hezbollah terrorist organization stored weapons.

Additionally, on Tuesday the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist organization command center in the area of Tyre in Lebanon.

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance," the IDF stated.

"The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a result of the terrorist organization's decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime, and will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel."