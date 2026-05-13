Toronto authorities have apprehended a man accused of targeting a religious symbol outside a Jewish community centre in the city's midtown district last month, CP24 reported.

The arrest of the 48-year-old suspect follows a public appeal for information regarding the April 10 incident, which investigators are treating as a hate-motivated crime.

The suspect was allegedly captured on camera walking near the intersection of Avenue Road and Davenport Road. According to police reports, as the individual passed a large Menorah situated in front of the community centre, he intentionally knocked the religious object to the ground, causing visible damage.

The break in the case came on Tuesday, shortly after the Toronto Police Service released images of the suspect to the public.

“The accused was identified as a result of tips received from the public," police stated, expressing gratitude to the citizens who provided the information necessary to locate the individual.

The suspect was taken into custody earlier in the day and has been formally charged with mischief to property under $5,000. He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday morning.

While the formal charge is mischief, the Toronto Police Hate Crime Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. Under Canadian law, if a criminal offense is found to have been motivated by bias or prejudice against a specific religious group, the court can consider such factors as aggravating circumstances during sentencing.

Responding to the arrest, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said, “A menorah is not just a symbol - it is a visible expression of Jewish life, identity, and belonging in Canada. Attempts to damage, intimidate, or erase those symbols are about more than property destruction; they are attempts to push Jews out of public life and make our community feel unsafe being visibly Jewish."

“We appreciate the work of the Toronto Police Service, including the Hate Crime Unit, in investigating this incident and arresting the suspect. We expect that this individual will be held accountable," added CIJA.

“From synagogues to schools to public displays of Jewish identity, blatant attacks against the Jewish community are becoming more frequent and more brazen. This normalization cannot continue. Jewish communities must be able to live openly, safely, and proudly across Canada."

CIJA concluded by saying, “The vandalism in midtown has added to growing concerns regarding the rise of antisemitic incidents across the city."

On Friday, Toronto authorities apprehended and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of disturbing attacks involving replica firearms aimed at the city’s Jewish residents.

The most recent incident occurred at approximately 10:49 p.m. on Thursday night outside the Chasidei Bobov synagogue, located in the vicinity of Bathurst Street and Highway 401 in North York. Three individuals standing in front of the building were targeted by gunfire originating from a passing vehicle. One person was struck by a projectile from a pellet gun, resulting in minor injuries.

Investigators also allege that the same 18-year-old suspect was responsible for a drive-by attack the previous week in a heavily Jewish neighborhood in the Bathurst and Lawrence area, south of where Thursday’s incident took place.

Last Wednesday, York Regional Police publicized the arrest of an 18-year-old male linked to separate shooting incidents at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto on March 6 , where live ammunition was fired into the structures.

Days before the March 6 shootings, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the Jewish holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.