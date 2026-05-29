An intensive, multi-agency search for a missing 14-year-old Jewish Toronto girl has concluded with her safe recovery after a nearly two-week ordeal.

Toronto Police confirmed that the teenager, identified only as Esther, was successfully located on Thursday at approximately 1:00 p.m. inside a residential property in Etobicoke, in the west end of Toronto.

Superintendent Don Belanger informed members of the press that while the youth is believed to be in “good physical health," she was subsequently transported to a local hospital to undergo a comprehensive medical assessment.

Belanger emphasized that the conclusion of the search does not mark the end of law enforcement's involvement. Instead, the operational focus will now shift to “whether or not there is any evidence of criminality" associated with Esther’s “prolonged disappearance."

“This is really the earliest stage of this. The next phase of the investigation is just starting," Belanger explained.

The teenage girl had vanished shortly after midnight on May 16 in North York. Her disappearance triggered a rare, high-priority Level One search operation. Seeking to cover all possible ground, emergency services deployed specialized mounted and marine units alongside aerial drones.

Investigators publicly noted they were “deeply concerned" for the youth's well-being, revealing that she is on the autism spectrum.

The official search effort was bolstered by an immense grassroots mobilization. Hundreds of volunteers from the local Jewish community worked around the clock to assist, blanketing Toronto neighborhoods with missing persons flyers and establishing an independent tactical command center. To incentivize public cooperation, a $25,000 financial reward was also posted for any details facilitating her safe recovery.

“The manner in which this community came together to support this investigation and Esther’s family was nothing short of remarkable," Superintendent Belanger remarked to reporters on Thursday. “This was more than a police search and police investigation. It was truly a combined community and police effort, including the numerous tips we received daily."

The Superintendent declined to disclose the specific information that directed officers to the Etobicoke residence on Thursday afternoon. However, he noted that personnel had been “painstakingly" reviewing a vast network of local surveillance video to map out the girl's potential movements, adding that the footage “certainly contributed to us getting to where are today."

Regarding the Etobicoke house where the teenager was discovered, Belanger affirmed that authorities are “actively" looking into who resides there “and what are they all about."

Following news of her safe discovery, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto issued a formal statement on Thursday celebrating the resolution, describing the massive joint mobilization as “a powerful reminder of the strength of community - and what is possible when people come together in moments of urgency and care."