The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secretly carried out dozens of airstrikes against Iran during the war, coordinating with the US and Israel, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to the report, the strikes targeted military and energy-related sites and continued until after the ceasefire was announced.

The Wall Street Journal further stated that the UAE took a much more aggressive approach to Iran than Saudi Arabia, creating tensions between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as both leaders clashed over how to respond to Iran and the wider regional conflict.

The newspaper previously reported that the UAE conducted direct military strikes against Iranian infrastructure during the current war.

Among the operations attributed to the UAE was a significant strike on a refinery located on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf.

According to the sources cited by WSJ, the mission took place in early April, coinciding with President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary ceasefire following a month-long air campaign.

The aerial assault reportedly ignited a massive fire at the facility and successfully disabled a significant portion of the refinery's production capacity.

The UAE has been repeatedly attacked by Iran during the war, including an incident in which Iran launched two salvoes of cruise missiles at the UAE, injuring three people.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)