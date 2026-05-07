Reports from Iran on Thursday tell of mysterious explosions in the south-east of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, initially reported explosions near the port city of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island.

A short time after the initial reports, official media attempted to calm the situation. The Tasnim news agency claimed that the explosions were caused by a premeditated operation by the Revolutionary Guards Navy, which was intended to warn ships of unauthorized passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Later, Fars reported that "exchanges of fire ensued between Iranian forces and the enemy" in the area. According to the newest report, Bahman Pier, located on Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, was the target of an attack and was struck.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim, which is affiliated with the regime, reported that there are indications of hostile activity by the United Arab Emirates in the dock area on Qeshm Island, which was targeted in an attack and sustained damage.

At the same time, amid the drama in the Gulf, tensions were also reported in the heart of the country. Channels affiliated with the Iranian regime circulated a video claiming that an “unidentified object" was seen flying over the skies of the capital, Tehran.