US President Donald Trump on Monday stopped short of saying the US-Iran ceasefire has been violated, even as the Islamic Republic attacked commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates .

"[It was] not heavy firing," Trump said in a phone call with ABC News when asked if the ceasefire had been violated. "We'll let you know. Ships are moving. You know, we moved quite a few last night -- big ones. There was no firing. I guess there has been some recently. I'm looking into it."

Trump told ABC that "Iran better hope [the ceasefire] remains in effect. The best thing that can happen to them is that we keep it in effect."

Asked what would happen if Iran breaks the ceasefire, the President replied, "I'll let you know, like I'll let everyone else know. We just heard about this, and we'll find out about it. What should happen is South Korea should get involved. It was a South Korean ship that got hit. And I would think, if you have a ship that's hit, you should immediately send some people."

"Right now, we we're being very nice. We're taking care of the world," Trump added.

On Iran's firing of missiles and drones at the UAE, Trump said "they were shot down for the most part. One got through. Not huge damage."

Finally, Trump was asked by ABC what the latest developments mean about the prospects for ending the war and replied, "We have it under control. One way or the other, we win. And you know why? I always win. You found that out a long time ago."

Trump’s comments came after Iran launched two salvos of cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates, about two hours after residents across the UAE received emergency alerts on their mobile phones warning of an imminent missile threat from Iran and instructing them to enter protected areas. A short time later, an all-clear message was issued.

In the first salvo, three of the missiles were intercepted, and one fell into the sea. In the second salvo, three people were injured.

The UAE also reported that Iran launched attack drones. A petrochemical facility was reportedly struck by a drone.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of targeting "unrelated nations" in its attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The President also told Fox News that Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it attacks the US naval vessels escorting merchant vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.